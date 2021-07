I was stunned to read the article in the July 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline concerning the Esh family’s alleged abuse of little animals (“Slipping through the law”).

Surely, the Esh family is aware that these animals are created by God, just as we are.

It is my hope that we as a community — especially the Amish community — censure the Esh family to the fullest, so that this needless travesty will come to an end.

A note to the Esh family: God is watching you carefully.

Rick Banzhoff

Lancaster