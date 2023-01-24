I would like to thank you for the editorial cartoon that was published in the Jan. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin tells his generals that it’s smart to fire upon defenseless apartment buildings.

Although it may not have been your intent, this cartoon illustrates the fundamental principle behind the Second Amendment and why I believe we must continue to protect and support it.

Evil attacks weak and soft targets. This is happening every day to people on a local level and around the world. Evil can be a person, a group of people or a government — foreign or domestic. This is why I believe that we must always defend and protect our right of self-protection and never become a weak or soft target in any way. I thank those who seek to preserve the Second Amendment and prevent it from being infringed upon.

Roger Willard

Conestoga Township