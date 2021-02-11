Some right-wing citizens reject the idea that President Joe Biden was fairly elected. Living in an alternative reality does not change the facts that more people voted for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. A president has to be truthful, giving citizens facts that are based in reality. President Donald Trump spent four years lying and stirring up hate.

Elected members of the Republican Party, locally and nationally, must tell the truth about the November election: that it was fair and Trump lost. They need to come back to reality. Democracy cannot survive amid the spinning of lies.

Trump falsely told that mob in Washington, D.C., that they could overturn the election results. He told so many lies as president, turning his supporters into a mob, a cult of grievances and hate.

I am truly embarrassed by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker speaking on the House floor and called for the rejection of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes — even after witnessing the violence of the mob, the hate and destruction, the calls for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence. Smucker keeps telling us he’s a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus. Does he not understand he is a part of the problem because he bought into Trump’s lies?

America has real potential to be so much better, but everyone must work toward equality for all. We need to act with love, caring and respect for all, no matter color or creed — with love for democracy and our shared values. We need to ask ourselves: What kind of country do we want for all the children?

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster