Ukraine is on fire! Do we wait until the fire crosses into neighboring NATO countries? Sophisticated technology brings this ravaging war home to our screens: 44 million Ukrainian people screaming. It’s not a movie.

Witnessing this ravaging, can we turn away to plan our next vacation?

If you see a fire, do you wait for it to engulf your driveway before taking real action?

If our nation of the free and the brave does not stop Vladimir Putin with military force, I fear that we will all go back to sticks and stones.

As Putin commits genocide in Ukraine, new Chernobyls will be erected across Europe’s second-largest country. Additionally, Ukraine is rich in titanium, uranium and iron ore resources. If Ukraine falls, we may all fall together.

So, do we really have the right to remain silent? If we are not effectively part of the solution, are we complicit in the problem? Have we forgotten the 1994 Budapest agreement, in which Ukraine was told to disarm the third-largest nuclear arsenal in the world, in exchange for protection should it be invaded?

Do we now remain bystanders while tanks flatten chains of people amid church bells tolling and Ukrainians singing “give me liberty or give me death”?

V.N. Guertler, M.D.

West Hempfield Township