Canceling a holiday gathering in the shadow of uncontrolled COVID-19 spread is no doubt difficult, but it is the only sensible choice for those of humane intent.

My family and I cherish our annual Thanksgiving weekend visit to Lancaster County, to share time with seldom-seen friends and relatives. We enjoy a hearty meal and spirited conversation. We exchange a few gifts with those relatives spending Christmas elsewhere. Maybe we attend a Hershey Bears game or check out what’s new at North Museum of Nature and Science.

Amid our hectic lives, socially distanced by choices that placed us miles apart, these moments are medicine for the soul. It is a cruel irony that we must forgo this dose of happiness when we most need it.

With promising news of imminent COVID-19 vaccines, we could all return to our beloved holiday traditions as soon as next year. Doing so will require a unified self-discipline yet unseen in this miserable season.

We are told that a vaccine will require two separate injections, administered weeks apart. Will enough of us understand that an instant shot does not produce instant immunity and adhere to the required schedule?

We are told that masking and social distancing will remain necessary for a period after the vaccine regimen. Will enough of us make this modest sacrifice all the way to the finish line? Or will we yield once again to self-interest, finding false comfort in conspiracy theories and being indifferent to the missing loved ones at distant holiday tables?

Jason Eshleman

Montgomery County, Maryland