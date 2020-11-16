As we ponder the aftermath of the presidential election, one thing is clear: We are still a divided nation.

Bridging that divide and learning how to communicate with one another poses our greatest challenge. My father used to say that we need to love each other even though we may not like each other or agree with the other person’s lifestyle or opinions.

E pluribus unum — out of many, one — becomes the first order of business. How do we strive to live up to this U.S. motto? One way will be to put aside our individualistic ideals and political positions and, instead, find ways of solving our common problems. These problems include rapidly increasing climate change, getting the coronavirus under control, getting rid once and for all of the racism that has plagued this nation since its founding and integrating immigrants with different cultural backgrounds into the American way of life.

We can’t leave the solution to these problems just to our elected politicians to solve. We need grassroots efforts that will bring us together to solve them.

Lancaster Stands Up has been working toward this goal. Along with other PA Stands Up groups around the commonwealth, we claim that we are indeed making a difference.

We have participated in our democracy by voting in person or by mail in amazing numbers. Now let us find ways to love and have dialogue with those who disagree with the results. This will take humility and courage. Let’s begin.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township