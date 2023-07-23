Recently, a Cocalico School District board member raised questions about school library books. This comes after Hempfield, Warwick, Donegal and Elizabethtown Area have drafted new policies or restricted student access to library books. Some administrators and school board members are seeking to institute their own views and fail to trust the professionals and their policies.

Why have education, learning and books become such loathed subjects? When reviewing the statistics for concerns about child mortality and depression, books and education are not the cause. So why are some people targeting books about marginalized communities in which the risk of depression and suicide is already high? Why are we so afraid of having conversations about issues of race and gender, inside and outside of the classroom? Why is sharing the stories of LGBTQ+, Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and Asian people considered indoctrination?

The United States has failed — and continues to fail — to acknowledge its horrible and destructive history and address how that failure complicates and hinders our current policies and practices. Education should not make children feel guilty about systems they have no control over. It should require them to learn about how people are treated and wrestle with difficult questions about how we rectify our past for a better future.

Education and books are the path forward, but only if we accept that all stories have value.

Matthew Good

Ephrata

Editor’s note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.