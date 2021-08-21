In my view, a totally self-aware person would never harm anyone. Most people today are not self-aware, so we need laws and prisons to protect us from ourselves. If everyone were self-aware of our magnificence, then we wouldn’t need rules, regulations, laws, jails or hospitals.

Today, we judge and condemn criminals, and we lack the compassion to see them as the natural result of the reality we have created. In the future, when we each can look into the eyes of our worst enemy and see ourselves, then the world will be transformed.

To get there, we each need to work on ourselves in our own way to see the world differently from the way our societies have said it is. Each of us influences the whole.

Putting law offenders in prison is a short-term solution, and it doesn’t solve the underlying problems, and the problems will only continue and get worse until we address them.

Our solution has been to build more prisons and enlarge the court system. Criminals are a symptom of an underlying problem we need to solve.

The solution is to develop within each of us an understanding that we are all magnificent creatures who are loved, respected, appreciated and unified with the whole, and to develop joyful and happy people. We will eventually understand that when we injure another person, we are injuring ourselves.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township