I am retired, so I am able to watch the news or sometimes the History Channel. Growing up watching the news develop right in front of me has given me pause. I know young people who have not seen some of our history evolve. They need to learn it.

We need to make sure some things don’t happen again. Most people are intelligent enough to realize this, but our leaders talk down to us when they should be ensuring that these things do not happen again.

The same mistakes happen over and over. We have embraced people who are different from us but we have to do more. And if our leaders don’t do their jobs, we have to simply get them out of there. Maybe there should be term limits. Take for example U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker — he does nothing for some of us. I know firsthand.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown