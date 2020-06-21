Attempts by Anne Frank’s father to escape the Nazis and come to the United States were halted by American restrictions on immigration. This failure to gain asylum forced the family into hiding. We know the tragic end that befell Anne, who along with so many others lost their lives — lives of promise and potential, lost to repression.

We failed to learn the lessons of history. These words are found at the base of the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”

Today, we still find restrictions on immigration — restrictions backed by demonizing words that label scared, anxious humans seeking to escape persecution. Our government is denying refugees the chance for a better life. Due process procedures have been compromised, threatening the hope for a better future.

We have prided ourselves as the “melting pot,” but that has swiftly shut down for so many due to prejudice, intolerance and lack of acceptance. How is that possible? How can we not have learned the lesson of the many Anne Franks who suffered from our discriminatory behavior? Now is a time to move forward, to learn the lessons of history.

Robert Houghton

East Hempfield Township