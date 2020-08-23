Our election process must be efficient and accessible. We must trust that the results reflect the votes we made.

What are our county commissioners doing to keep us and our votes safe in November’s election? Are they ensuring that there will be enough poll workers? Are the polling areas well-ventilated, with enough space? Are there enough machines at each polling place? What is being planned to reduce wait times?

For those of us receiving ballots by mail, will there be only one drop-off location at the Lancaster County Board of Elections office? I was dismayed to read that even that location might disappear. We should not be forced to use the Postal Service to deliver our ballots. Whatever options are available should be well-publicized as well as secure.

It appears that the county Board of Elections has prepared to have more staff and machines to process the many mail-in ballots. Hopefully the state Legislature will allow them to start counting before Election Day.

Please, if you are eligible, vote.

Beth Katz

Manor Township