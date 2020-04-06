I’m a 36-year member of the Lancaster Lions Club, which recently voted (by email) to donate $1,000 to the Anchorage Breakfast program. I implore all local civic groups to donate as much as they can to groups like food hubs, emergency medical services, volunteer fire companies — just pick one!

I subscribe to tithing. Soon, our government will send us money. Take the first 10% and give it to your house of worship. Or buy groceries or medicine for someone in need. Or support a local restaurant that is now carryout-only — and be generous with your tip. We’re blessed to live in a country that provides funds to its citizens. This is extra money you would not normally receive, so share the blessing. Ninety percent of something is greater than 100% of nothing, which is what most people on this planet will be receiving. If 25% of county residents gave 10% of their $1,200 check, we’d raise over $15 million for local support, more than the 2019 Extraordinary Give.

If you owe taxes with your return, even though the payment deadline has been extended, pay your taxes now. State and local budgets are being stretched. Rationing of financial resources may have to occur. Every dime will help.

Ever see a picture of Earth from space? We live on that floating ball, and no one is coming to rescue us. We are alone, together. Take a deep breath and do something positive to help your neighbor.

William Crabtree

Lancaster