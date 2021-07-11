To the writer of the July 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter asserting that the data leak from the IRS was not a partisan act: The leak was clearly a partisan act, in that the leaked information supports the agenda of only one party, to be used against the other.

However, more troubling is your assertion that when “our laws are not upholding our ideals, then I believe that extra-legal means are a justifiable way to inform the people that government has gone astray.” This is wrong and un-American. In America, we recognize the rule of law, which means that if you do not get what you want politically, then you resort to the courts or the electoral process. We can all do this, and this rule of law unites and protects us all.

Once you start believing that your cause is so right that you must advance it by “extra-legal” means, then you can justify leaking confidential information, storming the U.S. Capitol, causing harm to people, or any other criminal action. Those who leaked the IRS information, along with those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, are, in my view, criminals.

When thoughtful Americans engage in protests and civil disobedience to shine a light on laws that they disagree with, as did the founders of our country, as did the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and as other protesters have done through American history, they courageously accepted the consequences of their conduct. They did not hide behind anonymous leaks, nor did they weaponize a government agency for political purposes.

James Reeder

Manheim Township