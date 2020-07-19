God teaches in Genesis 1:26, “Then God said, ‘Let us make man in our own image, according to Our likeness.’ ” This means that before God, all human lives matter and this why he gave us the Sixth Commandment (“You shall not kill,” Deuteronomy 5:17).

Those of us who believe all lives matter strive to protect the unborn, the elderly and “the least of these,” no matter their skin color.

We care about the killing of George Floyd, police officers killed in the line of duty, the more than 100 people shot over Father’s Day weekend in Chicago (more than a dozen fatally), and the violence in Atlanta, Georgia, in which the slain included an 8-year-old girl. The Sixth Commandment continues to be broken over and over in our day.

We are a society that has ignored that the best atmosphere in which to raise a child includes a caring father and mother who train their children to obey those in authority over them (the Fifth Commandment); to not steal and destroy other people’s property (the Eighth Commandment); and to develop a good work ethic that pleases God — “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God” (Micah 6:8).

What happened to George Floyd was wrong because the killing of anyone created in God’s image is wrong. God clearly says murder is wrong. Skin color is not the issue (that is racism). Breaking the Sixth Commandment is the issue.

Lavonne Ritenour

Manheim