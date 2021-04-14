Since the killings of the holy innocents at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012, there have been more than 1,000 mass shootings in the United States.

After the Sandy Hook horror, I literally begged U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts, who represented Lancaster County at the time, to do something. I asked him to consider his own grandchildren and look into their eyes.

If the indescribable killings at Sandy Hook can’t change your heart, nothing will. And it didn’t. Pitts sent me a typical political letter wrapped around protecting the Second Amendment.

This has nothing to do with the Second Amendment, in my view, but everything to do with gun manufacturers and the collapsing National Rifle Association.

So, the beat goes on. More mass shootings in recent weeks, and we are once again asked to keep the victims and their families in our hearts and prayers.

Prayers without action are an abomination and a sacrilege, in my opinion. Sadly, one political party stands in the way of reasonable gun control. We got reform in 1934 with the National Firearms Act and again in 1968 with the Gun Control Act.

We can, with courage, do it again. Do it!

Tim Mackey

Lancaster