When I moved to Pennsylvania 11 years ago, I became immediately aware of an urgent need for greater environmental awareness and protection.

With our abuse of poisonous fertilizers and pesticides, it came as no surprise for me to read that nearly one-third of our waterways fail to meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean water standards.

According to PennFuture, of the 49,000 miles of streams in the Susquehanna River basin, 15,000 miles are polluted. Pennsylvania’s portion of the watershed is reportedly responsible for nearly half of all nitrogen pollution in the entire Chesapeake Bay.

Pennsylvania Senate Bill 251 is designed to reduce fertilizer runoff pollution and to help protect the drinking and bathing water of all Pennsylvanians in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. This includes those in minority and low-income communities in Harrisburg, Lancaster and York, who receive their tap water from the Susquehanna River and surrounding tributaries.

Similar legislation has already been enacted in Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.

Also included in this legislation are an agricultural and homeowner education program and the standardization of fertilizer composition and labels.

Within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, SB 251 is expected to reduce nitrogen runoff by 105,000 pounds a year and phosphorous runoff by 4,000 pounds per year.

It is a necessary start, and it must extend to the addictive and increasingly toxic carbon-releasing pesticides that account for a high percentage of global warming. Many of these counterproductive, bee-killing poisons have also been linked to cancer and other diseases.

Aggie Perilli

Lancaster Township