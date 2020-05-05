Can anyone please tell me why we are only getting numerical statistics and no other data behind the continued decimation of our right to earn a living here in Pennsylvania?

I understand the fear aspect, but where is the data? What are the ages of the people this is most detrimentally affecting? We hear it’s the older population, but the information we are being given in some instances is so vague, I believe it amounts to disinformation.

Of the new cases, how many are asymptomatic? How many are resulting in new hospitalizations? Of the ones who have died, what is the average age? What percentage of those lost had preexisting conditions that the virus exacerbated? Why are these numbers driving policy without the data behind them being made available?

Where is the data? Who are the experts Gov. Tom Wolf is relying on? What are the degrees held by these experts? Does it matter that Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s degrees include pediatrics but not infectious diseases?

When I look at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website, I can’t find anyone with a degree in infectious diseases.

Lastly, why am I asking these questions? Where is the free press? The data matters! Pennsylvania’s current administration has utterly failed us. This is like a really poorly done documentary film, and the title should be: “The Art of Selfish Destruction: How One Man Destroyed a Prosperous State from the Comfort of His Library.”

Jeff Tack

Newberry Township

York County