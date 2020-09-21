We are only a few weeks out from the election and there are very few, if any, persuadable voters left. And yet we are still expressing our contempt for those who support the other candidate. People are set in their beliefs; you are very unlikely to change any minds.

But after the election, the voters from the other side will not go away. They will still be your co-workers, relatives and neighbors (whom you may have liked before this contentious election season).

Let's drop the incendiary rhetoric and the in-your-face attitudes. What did you talk about before? Sports? TV shows? Your kids? Let’s go back to that.

In a few weeks, the election will be over and nearly half of us will be disappointed, but we will have to accept the outcome. There should be no violence from either side. There should be no gloating from either side. If you want to voice your disappointment that the policies you care deeply about will be sidelined, do so. Write your representatives. Have a peaceful march. Work thoughtfully to make your concerns more widely accepted. But keep in mind that in three years the campaigns will begin again and you will get another crack at it.

That is the beauty of the American system.

Marsha Ruttkay

Manheim Township