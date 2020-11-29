Many people offer reasons for not following the guidelines for mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is an international disaster. We need to treat this as we would any other disaster. Science has proven that the guidelines for mitigation will help lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

People have made statements such as “the government is taking away my rights” and “I know the Lord, and if you knew the Lord you would not need a mask.”

Everyone in this country has the unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. What rights would you lose by having contact with virus carriers who are not wearing a mask? How many Americans would lose the right to life because we choose not to follow the guidelines?

These are facts. We can spread the virus and not know we have it. The virus does kill people. The virus does not care about our rights. It does not know if we are believers. The virus can attack anyone. It is airborne.

We need to follow the guidelines recommended by scientists, not political or religious leaders. We need to step up and wear a mask to show we respect other people’s rights. We need to wear a mask to show we care about all people. We also need to call out public places that do not enforce the guidelines. For those with health issues, there are face shields available.

Ray Foltz

Ephrata