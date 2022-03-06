Where have all the flowers of democracy gone, long time passing?

History does not repeat itself, yet there are dynamic patterns to warn us. Plant violence and you shall reap the whirlwind, a bitter harvest.

Here are three examples of violence’s consequence. First, you create a Big Lie, then you carry out the inevitable repressive response to opposition. Adolf Hitler: “stab in the back” — Kristallnacht. Donald Trump: “stolen election” — assault the U.S. Capitol. Vladimir Putin: “denazification” — invade Ukraine.

From the ashes of World War II, remembering the horrors of the Holocaust, the phoenix of international democracy sought to alight upon diplomacy. As an alternative to mechanized war, to replace the weapon of force with the sanity of reason, the United Nations was born.

The behavior of Hitler, Trump and Putin does not belong in the nuclear age. They are a vestige of a dreadfully destructive past, along with Carl von Clausewitz, Otto von Bismarck (the Iron Chancellor) and the doctrine of total war, to which we must not return, if we choose to save the planet.

We must accept that once you step across the threshold of violence there is no exit and no escape. Resorting to coercion sucks all parties into the hell of war. Our moral search is for common humanity, not the division of hatred based upon a falsehood.

The world has recoiled in rightful abhorrence to the crime of war upon Ukraine. But questions remain. What is it about us that does not want to recognize a paranoid autocrat?

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown