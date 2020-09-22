I’m terrified of the tribalism. The mistrust and conflicting beliefs are toxic in a way that cannot be resolved without deliberate conscious action. America is cursed by convenience, especially when it comes to generalization and labeling. It’s so easy to group the opposition and malign them with hostile buzzwords.

Yet, we’re still neighbors. We’re Lancastrians, Pennsylvanians and Americans, and we will continue to live together after Nov. 3.

The terror I feel is one of reconcilable differences being cast aside for the sake of blind fellowship in a vague and faceless “organization.” The two-party system is misleading — we are Americans before we are Democrats or Republicans. Issues are local before they are national, and we can decide among ourselves before we take our cues from national media networks or Facebook.

Compromise and common ground are at the heart of the American political system. Perhaps it’s a matter of phrasing and personal relationships, but we all agree on some things. For our own survival, we must find that common ground. We will continue to live together and we must each choose whether to hate or love thy neighbor.

I’m sick of the hostility. Aren’t you?

Christopher DeWalt

Strasburg