While we focus on racism, the troubling question of violence also waits to be addressed. Indeed, racism and violence overlap with grim urgency as we think of the coming election. Will the heated rhetoric and harsh polarization descend into actual violence? Solitary shooters? Militias? Homeland Security forces “protecting” ... whom from whom?

On the one hand, the voices that decry violence in street demonstrations are important and encouraging. On the other, can we count on those voices to keep to their high moral ground and be just as clear in their condemnation of potential militia, military and police violence?

I believe this is no mere speculative or theoretical question. The fate of families and nations hangs on the choice between violence and nonviolence. It is not easy to be confident that those who expect nonviolence of others are so highly principled as to demand it of themselves.

Whether you look at Christians who advocate nonviolence for Muslims, or white Americans who advocate nonviolence for Black persons, their record of advocating it for themselves does not inspire hope. Indeed, the displays of hypocrisy here could break the heart of the most determined optimist.

Hope, I would maintain, lies in the direction of thinking deeply about all of this now, before the crush of events and passions pushes us all toward the insanity of riot or war. We all have better angels to invoke and respond to. Now is the time to make this commitment to the higher good of all.

John K. Stoner

Akron