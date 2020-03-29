Our country is in the midst of a very trying time, something most of us have never experienced. It will take all of us to work together in a way we never had to since World War II. Yes, we had other conflicts but none of them tested us like this. Most of us sat in our easy chairs and watched the news, while we had our jobs, food and family.

World War II was different — it required us as a nation to sacrifice, give up things we wanted. So is this, but the enemy is a virus, ready to strike us dead, take away those we love and change how we live in a way we never could have imagined.

This is a challenge, one that we must face and defeat. On social media and news, there is too much infighting over who is right, not just between the political parties, but between groups of people saying things that inflame the conversation, not help. It’s time to change that mindset. It’s time for all of us to start working together to do what is right for our country to survive. Yes, it will be hard.

We need to put aside our selfish ways. help our neighbors. urge politicians to put aside their differences, and rally toward the common good of the nation. Our world will not be the same after this, and hopefully we can look back and say our nation came out of it bonded together in a way we haven’t seen for years.

Matthew Stewart

Lancaster