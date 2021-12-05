Currently America is fighting two deadly diseases: gun violence and the COVID-19 virus. Fortunately for us, there are measures that can reduce the risks of both. Studies show that a simple mandatory background check with a three-day waiting period would help reduce gun suicides. And that getting vaccinated and wearing a mask help reduce the chances of contracting, spreading and possibly dying from the virus. For decades, we’ve gotten vaccinated against many other diseases, such as the flu, measles, mumps, rubella and smallpox. How is this disease different?

Unfortunately, some people are against any kind of gun regulation and vaccination mandates, although both could possibly save not only their life, but also the lives of their friends, family members and the unborn.

The ultimate contradiction is advocating for “pro-life,” “pro-gun” and “anti-vaccination” laws. Why do the unborn have more of a right to life than those who are already living? If indeed you believe in supporting life, then why would you advocate for the weapons designed for the sole purpose of taking away life? And why would you fight against the simple act of getting a safe, free vaccination or wearing a mask to protect lives?

So please ask yourself: Are you for life or against it? You can’t be both at the same time. That is the very definition of a contradiction of beliefs. It just does not make any good common sense.

James Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township