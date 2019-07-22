I want to discuss some of the things that I feel are wrong with Lancaster city/county. It seems that low-level drug dealers are getting more prison time than convicted murderers. Why? Why is it that when a crime takes place, all of a sudden there are no cameras? So, where are our tax dollars going? Children are being murdered and getting robbed, jumped and bullied on our Lancaster streets with no witnesses and, once again, no cameras. Where are the programs in the community?
Maybe our tax dollars can go toward Big Brothers Big Sisters programs. Maybe we can start getting some of our underprivileged children out of their normal environment and have better opportunities like some of the kids in the Lancaster Township areas. What can we do to keep our children and grandchildren safe from being a victim of violence? And, yes, it starts at home, but it takes a village. What can we do as a community?
Terrie Turner-Byrd
Lancaster