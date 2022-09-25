Since May 22, I have had on my desk a Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective column by Dennis Downey. The essay was titled “Notes on war, trauma and vulnerability.”

Downey has a long history of working with, and advocating for, persons with disabilities and had just had an experience of his own.

His phrase “the reality of human vulnerability” stuck with me. I wanted to think about it more and comment, perhaps to encourage more discussion. It deserves discussion.

Yet, human vulnerability is seldom talked about publicly.

Perhaps it is considered “depressing”? But “depression” itself needs a lot more discussion. If we did there might be less suffering, less sadness and hopefully far less too-early death! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were 45,979 deaths by suicide in the United States in 2020.

Why? Bullying? Body shaming, abuse, illness or addiction? When we consider “human vulnerability,” we might remind ourselves that thousands of children (ages 10 to 14 years) choose death rather than being bullied, shamed or abused. And this is only a small part of “the reality of human vulnerability.”

Physical and/or psychological vulnerability afflicts rich and poor, young and old. We are all vulnerable. It is part of being human.

But happily, there is something we can do about it. Letters to the editor must be brief, so I will try to say it in a few words: “Be kind.” We are all in this together.

Dennis McMahon

Manheim Township

Editor’s note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/