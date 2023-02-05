Lancaster County has been a haven for those seeking refuge for as long as it has existed. Now, in the face of climate change and climate-induced migration, the county can and should be a beacon of hope for those seeking safety and a source of inspiration for individuals and communities looking to follow suit.

Lancaster County has a deep-seated understanding of what it means to be welcoming, beginning with Amish and Mennonite communities fleeing persecution in the 18th century. Today, being welcoming includes embracing those fleeing from climate change and climate-induced disasters.

I believe that, in the face of potential migration stemming from climate change, the county must utilize the strengths from its resettlement of refugees to facilitate the integration of those displaced or migrating because of climate change, both from abroad and domestically.

The lessons learned from successful resettlement of refugees makes the integration of those displaced by climate change not only possible, but desirable. We cannot allow the narrative about millions flooding the borders to paralyze and scare us.

The numbers of those who will be forced to move due to climate change are unknown, and therefore we cannot allow those numbers to stop us from continuing to be the welcoming community that others look up to.

Lancaster County has benefited greatly over the years from being welcoming and, as former City of Lancaster Mayor Richard Gray said in 2017, “Lancaster for one intends to maintain its place in American history by preparing itself for climate change, welcoming those in need, and providing opportunities for them to thrive.”

Dylan O’Neil

West Earl Township