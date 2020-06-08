I recently read “Amid the coronavirus crisis, a regimen for reentry” by Dr. Atul Gawande in The New Yorker. It proposes mastering five pillars in order to get people out and moving again: hand hygiene, distancing, wearing masks that cover nose and mouth, screening for symptoms and culture change. We know the first four pillars well and are working toward mastering them consistently. It’s the fifth pillar we need to become comfortable with and not be offended by when given a gentle reminder in reference to one of the other pillars.

Gawande points out that our culture is one in which people focus on two desires: safety and freedom. So true. Culture currently says: I don’t want to get sick; I want someone to figure out how to make that happen while not telling me what to do. This way of thinking needs to change. We need to embrace wanting to never be the one to make someone else sick, not just keeping ourselves well. We need to realize that a gentle reminder about the other pillars help keep everyone well.

I will continue with hygiene, wearing a mask and distancing because I don’t want to make anyone else sick. I will work on changing my personal culture of looking the other way by gently speaking up when these things are not being done. I hope we all would be willing to start speaking up and not be offended when gently reminded, as the goal is none of us want to make someone else sick.

Suzann Shearer

Manor Township