As someone who grew up watching reruns of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” — and cynically mocking the cardigan-sporting geezer — I appreciated Jane Holahan’s Nov. 24 Sunday LNP column, “Mr. Rogers looms large in childhood television memories.”
But whereas Holahan concludes that Mr. Rogers was, in the world of children’s television, one of a kind, I come to a slightly different conclusion.
Yes, on the surface, Mr. Rogers seemed naive, even odd. He played make-believe with puppets. But you grow up and you begin to perceive that there is something beneath the surface, some transcendent truth.
We don’t need the good neighbor to exist in that little box anymore. We need to become the neighbor.
Unfortunately, we live in a world in which self-worth has become inextricably linked to accomplishment and recognition. And in such a society, our children and teenagers — and adults, for that matter — carry a tremendous weight on their shoulders.
We don’t need someone on a screen to tell them they matter. We are right there.
Mr. Rogers’ show wasn’t a self-indulgent attempt to display an extraordinary sense of decency; it was a call to embrace that decency in your own life. If we wait on the next Mr. Rogers, we will be derelict in our duties to the present world. We will neglect entire generations waiting for a televised savior who isn’t going to arrive.
Yes, maybe Mr. Rogers was one of a kind in the world of children’s television. But in the world at large, he must not be.
Damian Hondares
Lititz