The overwhelming bulk of the witness testimony that formed the basis of the final report of the U.S. House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021 — testimony that led to the recent indictments of Donald Trump — was provided by Republican officials or Republican members of Trump’s own administration. This is not my opinion. It is a fact that is verifiable by anyone who cares to know what really happened.

So, if you are of the opinion that the report and indictments are just a part of a partisan witch hunt, how do you reconcile this? Everyone who testified was a Never Trumper? Everyone who testified committed perjury?

Thomas Jefferson stressed in his writings that a properly functioning democracy depends upon an informed electorate. At this critical juncture in our country’s history, I believe we all have a responsibility to do a thorough self-evaluation. Are we informed citizens? Do we strive to seek out and understand the facts, or are we so blinded by contempt that we allow the misinformation and whataboutisms that are constantly pumped into our heads to take hold?

Read the Jan. 6 committee's final report, and read the indictments. They are readily available to all of us. And while reading, keep in mind that the vast majority of what you’re reading was taken from statements made under oath by Republicans and members of the Trump administration.

Are we willing to throw away almost 250 years of democracy to protect one person?

Mike Sullivan

Elizabethtown