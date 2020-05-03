COVID-19 deaths are being overhyped, it is no worse than influenza and stay-at-home orders should be lifted immediately.

So say two urgent-care physicians (Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi) from Bakersfield, California. Circulating on social media, their irresponsible and inaccurate messages resonate with those who see the current restrictions as excessive. These messages fuel the fire of discontent and sow division at a time when we need to stand united against a deadly foe.

Being a novel virus, there is much that we don’t know about COVID-19. We do know that since Feb. 6, the virus has caused the deaths of more than 63,000 persons in the U.S. (as of Thursday) and is on a trajectory to far exceed deaths from influenza (for which there is a vaccine).

We know that, unmitigated, this virus could overwhelm the medical systems in many areas of the country. We know that social distancing and commonsense hygiene practices limit the contagion.

We are showing success in “flattening the curve.” Lives have been saved. We are moving toward reopening our state. Gov. Tom Wolf has put forward a thoughtfully staged plan. Some areas will open sooner than others, possibly leading to further protests. Not only are lives at stake, but our livelihoods are at stake, as well.

As we move forward, may we consider the common good, as well as the commonwealth. We should use the best science to guide our decisions. May we do our best to lift each other up so that we can stand united, as opposed to allowing this virus to further divide us.

Henry Hershey

Manheim Township