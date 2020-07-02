This is response to the protests and demonstrations against racial injustice. While I do support freedom of speech and peaceful protests regarding Black Lives Matter, I truly believe all lives matter and not all police officers are bad or racist.

I do believe that police officers who abuse their authority by harming or killing a civilian should be punished to the full extent of the law. The officer responsible for killing George Floyd should be punished to the full extent of the law, as should the other officers who didn’t try to stop him.

However, those who partake in violent demonstrations or protests are no better than the bad cops they are targeting. We as a people have lost the value of respect. I respect police officers who put their lives on the line every day, while also putting up with all the added stress they are forced to take on. I feel for their spouses, who don’t know if their husband or wife is in danger at any given moment.

I respect all men and women (yes, this includes African Americans) who want to feel safe walking down their street or jogging around their neighborhood — and don’t want to fear having a bad cop kneel on their neck for eight minutes.

Defunding the police is not the answer. All lives are precious, and we must get back to respecting each other — all skin colors and all occupations. Respecting each other must happen for the survival of the human race.

Sam Field

East Hempfield Township