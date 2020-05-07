I am addressing this to the writer of the May 4 letter “Reviewing Biden and Sanders” and to everybody who has had enough of President Donald Trump.

I wanted Sen. Bernie Sanders, but the fact is, Joe Biden will be our nominee, and I don’t care if he has a lumbering campaign. I don’t care if he makes mistakes. I wouldn’t even care if he showed up at a press conference wearing nothing but a tie. I will work and vote for him.

Then, when hypocrites ask me how I can vote for such a man, I will say he is just Joe being Joe — a different kind of president.

Democrats need to learn how to beat the lying, cheating present-day GOP. Trump has brought a new low level of competence to this office, so there is no better time for Democrats to win. I will still vote for Sanders in the primary because I want to keep the liberal side of the Democratic Party a force to be reckoned with. To that end, Biden should choose Sen. Elizabeth Warren as vice president. But no matter who gets named, we need to stand behind Biden because our country cannot survive four more years of this egomaniac.

And I ask that all third-party candidates please support Biden. A vote for them is a vote for Trump. So Democrats, stick together if only for this election. Don’t do Trump’s job for him. Let Biden be Biden.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township