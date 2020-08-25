We are in a new or different world and have to adjust. My children are older, so I don’t have to worry about their schooling. But many families with children are facing a different kind of preparation for their children.

There are some districts that give you an option. Students can be home-schooled, go to in-person school or learn online. The families that have no choice but to send their children to school should be practicing the wearing of masks.

School districts should make sure all children are getting a quality education. They are our future, and if we don’t give them the tools to succeed, we are doing them a disservice.

What do you want? Instead of baby boomers, a generation of welfare recipients? We as parents must make sure our children get all the information needed to succeed in this new world. If this generation ends up on welfare, where does Social Security come in? Everyone should be looking at the big picture of this new world instead of worrying about “me,” “me” and “me.” Mark my words, this problem will rear its ugly head. We really have to start listening and respecting each other’s opinions, in general. Our lives depend on it and so do our children’s lives.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown