The United States government cannot continue to turn its back on suffering people.

While the 651 billionaires in the United States became $1 trillion richer in the past nine months, tens of millions of people worldwide struggle to survive. That’s unconscionable!

Where was the concern about the U.S. deficit when Congress passed a $1 trillion tax cut for some of the wealthiest people and corporations in this country?

How can Congress provide hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate welfare to gas, oil and coal companies that worsen the global climate crisis?

Where was the concern about the deficit when, just this month, Congress passed legislation that would provide $741 billion to the U.S. military — the largest military budget in history and more than the next 10 nations combined?

In the midst of the worst economic meltdown since the Great Depression, how can Congress provide massive tax breaks to billionaires, give hundreds of billions in corporate welfare and pass the largest military budget in history? What hypocrisy!

Syndicated columnist Mark Shields recently said that “every one of us has been warmed by fires we did not build, and every one of us has drunk from wells we did not dig. ... We can’t do less for those who come after us. And, together, we can do so much more” with courage, hard work and intelligence.

In the spirit of Christmas, may our necessary work be done intelligently, courageously and promptly.

Harold A. Penner

Akron