Regarding the Jan. 30 letter “City changes are concerning”:

The writer expresses how upsetting it is to be in the presence of what seem to be very dysfunctional dynamics related to the effect of homelessness and lack of social support for the weakest threads of our social fabric.

Measures have to be taken for the good sake of the town that all of us want to enjoy. But there’s a catch: Poverty and homelessness have to be addressed.

The downward spiral caused by poverty has in many cases brought homelessness-associated issues such as addiction and mental health problems.

Recently the Lancaster city government had the opportunity, in my view, to solidly address homelessness, but decided not to act. For more than a year, Put People First! PA, among other members of the Lancaster community, was requesting that the city government redevelop the former St. Joseph Hospital with a health care approach, instead of rezoning it for real estate development. The suggestion included calling for services to facilitate the reincorporation of the poorest and homeless into self-sufficiency — addressing needs like housing, health, emotional support and education.

Again, we cannot expect glitter when the most important things for a just society are absent. In my view, this represents many decades of government neglecting the public interest for the benefit of some of the powerful, distinguished members of our local society — or politics as an expression of economic interests.

Jose E. Diaz

Manheim Township