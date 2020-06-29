We learned through LNP | LancasterOnline’s front-page story Tuesday (“Air particle pollution up for review”) that Environmental Protection Agency regulators are satisfied with states’ determination of acceptable levels of air particle pollution. Even though they’re required to set pollution limits based on “the latest scientific knowledge,” regulators have not updated these limits since 2012 — and the EPA is just fine with that?

The current EPA standards cannot, in my view, be sufficient when Pennsylvania’s regulators claim particle pollution is at acceptable levels. When the American Lung Association, no less, is alarmed at the degree of particle pollution in Lancaster County that’s causing or exacerbating health issues, how can state regulators claim we are meeting daily and annual particle pollution limits?

Particulates are currently lower than usual during this pandemic, and the difference has been striking to those of us who spend much of our day outdoors. Some people have gotten so used to the terrible air quality here in Lancaster County that they haven’t noticed until now what they’ve been missing. Some of us who travel are struck by the poor quality of our county’s air when we return home.

As a promoter and user of the excellent bike trails in this region, I worry about what we’re encouraging large numbers of visitors to inhale when they, ironically, want to get outdoors and ride for fresh air and fitness. If the EPA has its way and we return to business as usual, our enjoyment of outdoor resources will, tragically, mean putting our own health at risk.

Linda Mylin Ross

Marietta