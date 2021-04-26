As consumers, we desire products that are attractive, utilitarian and safe to use. Do we consider what happens to them at the end of their lives? Nature has a way of returning its materials to the earth, but this can be a problem with manmade materials such as plastic.

PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center tested water in 53 of the state’s most popular rivers, streams and lakes. In the 315 samples taken, all contained microplastics — defined as having a dimension less than 5 millimeters. There is no effective way of cleaning this plastic from water.

According to Sherri Mason, a chemist who is an expert in fresh water microplastics at Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, these particles are a serious health hazard. Plastics contain 140 different chemicals, which, when taken into our bodies, disrupt our endocrine systems and reprogram our DNA. Studies have linked plastics to increases in autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, cervical and breast cancer and lower sperm counts in men.

We need to phase out single-use plastics and repeal Pennsylvania laws that prevent local governments from enacting laws to ban plastics. We need to pass producer responsibility laws and stop the literal pipelines that bring fossil fuels to plastic plants. We also need to develop green infrastructure to prevent runoff water from entering streams.

Tell Congress to pass the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act.

Only about 9% of plastic is recycled, including what is burned. It would be better to return to the materials we previously used before we had plastic.

Wayne Olson

Manheim