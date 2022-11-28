As we climb out from under the avalanche of the horrendous midterm elections campaign ads, perhaps we can turn our thoughts to other vital areas of concern.

While the issues set forth leading up to the election are very important, I believe that they pale in comparison to the issue of climate change.

In a summer poll done for AARP, only 4% of respondents said climate change was the issue that was most personally important to them in deciding who to vote for!

People hear (or maybe tune out) that the Mississippi River has to be dredged because it is drying up. The Thames cannot support the trade it used to due to low water levels. Huge numbers of species that support the ecosystem — and hence the our existence — are disappearing. There are wildfires and extreme flooding, yet some people are still in denial.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, tried to sound the alarm by stating that the global North must recognize what the global South is going through. (And, I would add, it must care.)

Many of our problems would be greatly lessened if we dealt with climate change seriously and urgently. Migration would decrease if families could feed their children at home. Pandemics would decrease if the environment were more balanced. Fires and floods would greatly decrease in severity.

God commanded us to care for the Earth that he made to care for us. But we have seemingly done nothing but exploit the riches it contains for our comfort. Tyrants seek short-term power for themselves, regardless of the global consequences. When will we wake up?

Barbara Watts

Manheim Township