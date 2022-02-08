What kind of world will we leave for our children and grandchildren? As the devastating effects of climate change grow in frequency and impact, the questions increasingly become: What kind of world will we be living in, and what will we face in our lifetimes?

The “Build Back Better” proposal that is currently stalled in Congress includes more than $500 billion in climate action investments that would represent the largest effort to combat climate change in American history.

I believe that we need this investment in actions that can still be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve public lands and support community resilience. In clean energy and in other sectors, this proposal aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing and supply chains for critical goods, benefiting American businesses, workers and communities. It also focuses on environmental justice for those who have long been overlooked.

Among many challenges we already face here, the news collaborative StateImpact Pennsylvania reported in October that cities in central Pennsylvania had the highest number of poor air quality days statewide last year. Largely caused by burning fossil fuels, this air pollution has been linked to a wide variety of health problems. Climate change only worsens the impact, as higher temperatures create conditions for more high-ozone days.

Addressing climate change is not about losing out or giving up what we value. It’s about working for a better future for everyone.

I support the “Build Back Better” agenda, and I urge the Senate to pass this critical bill to protect our future.

Deborah Fast

Akron