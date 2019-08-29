Why does LNP continue, in my opinion, to publish one-sided racist commentaries?
There are racists of all colors. Twenty-five years ago, my daughter and I were harassed by Latinos at the Lancaster County Pool, repeatedly being called “white butts” and having kids and adults jump into the pool threateningly close to us — splashing us on purpose and generally making it an uncomfortable environment.
This is not a recent occurrence; it has been happening on both sides for a long time, but more subtly. Now, all of a sudden, it is OK to blame others for bad behavior. Look at the shooting statistics on any weekend in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Cleveland, etc. There are more people being shot by people of the same race than there are people being shot by other races.
Isn’t it time to accept that our own biases cause us to behave in a manner that is not welcoming to others and to take responsibility for our own actions instead of blaming someone else?
This is not a white supremacy problem or an antifa problem. It is a matter of accepting others and expecting the best from them, not the worst.
Stop blaming the police when the perpetrators are breaking the law. Support those who are trying to keep society civil — law enforcement and emergency medical technicians. What a novel idea.
J.L. Shultz
West Lampeter Township