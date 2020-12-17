Perhaps we Americans, especially the younger ones, will gain a fresh perspective on which people are truly essential to our everyday survival during the pandemic.

Is it the Wall Street hedge fund manager or the minimum-wage Walmart cashier? Is it the grossly overpaid Hollywood actor, who pretends for a living, or the truck driver hauling canned goods and toilet paper? Is it the professional athlete earning $10 million a year or the doctor, nurse, emergency responder or police officer?

While wealthy elites shelter themselves, America’s working people are on the front lines in the battle against the virus. God bless and protect them.

Eudora Geist

Ephrata