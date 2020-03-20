Today’s concerns are forcing us to change our daily lifestyle either by choice or by government mandates. For many, this may be difficult. Recently, we have not had to make any drastic changes in following our life’s potential.

In the past, we have had limited restrictions during world wars or extreme weather events. These new levels of compliance — such as no classes in schools, no restaurant dining and no sports or entertainment — are unprecedented.

Currently, because of the threat of the novel coronavirus spreading, we are being seriously impacted by losses regarding our life savings, retirement benefits, jobs and available commodities, to name just a few.

All accepting the guidelines for a safer world means we will overcome this serious potential illness and learn new steps and preventive means to return our lives to near-normal soon.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island