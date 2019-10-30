It probably is unfair to criticize Donald Trump’s presidency. He has clearly shown throughout his life what kind of person he is. He has hidden nothing.
While most of us understand how honest work can help ourselves and others and have committed our lives to that, Trump has never really worked and has spent his life scheming to take advantage of others in many ways.
While most of us have lived under a moral code (of whatever source) that caused us to believe and practice “Do unto others ...”, Trump has cared about no one but himself and “needed” others only to use for greedy and perverse purposes.
While most of us have used our education to understand how and why we ought to go about solving problems, Trump has no knowledge of history, political science, economics or ethics, and his tweets show this so very clearly.
While most of us are modest and controlled in our interactions with others so as not to offend, Trump is a boisterous braggart and bully who never thought of anything he couldn’t say.
While most of us would do anything to help family and friends, Trump would do anything to help himself, including lying incessantly.
While most of us let others decide if we are meeting our goals, Trump just tells all how truly great he is.
Why would anyone other than Trump vote for and support someone with such a background, mindset, sociopathic personality, lack of rationality and morals? Yet they did.
Terry W. Blue
Manor Township