Many of us are bewildered by the Aug. 5 LNP headline “Shocked, again.”
Three mass shootings within a week, two of them within 13 hours — what is to be shocked about? Two hundred fifty-one mass shootings since the year started! This is now normalized. Gun violence is now normalized in the United States, precipitated not by immigrants, but usually by white boys and men.
The agonizing truth is that our minds go numb while our leaders choose to do nothing, a choice that fuels even more violence.
And enough already with “thoughts and prayers.” So-called believers might heed St. Augustine: “We without God, can’t. God without us, won’t.”
God is not going to fix this.
Forget the prayers, do the work.
Dody Matthias
Lititz