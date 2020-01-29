As the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is playing out, I see various political journalists, commentators and pundits lament how divisive our politics have become, reflecting a deep divide in our country.
Some blame Trump. Others say it has never been worse and it will never get better. I respectfully submit that they are mistaken. They forget history, including the relationship between our second and third presidents, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. I also recall that the debate in Congress over the 13th Amendment, to abolish slavery, was far from civil. Politics is and has always been a blood sport.
Apparently the media are blind to their role in our nasty, divisive politics and resultant inept, dysfunctional government. The fire is burning so brightly now, with the media acting as an accelerant. The echo chamber of 24-hour biased coverage has worked partisans into a frenzy — unable to respectfully listen to and consider opinions other than their own. Social media magnifies this, not just allowing but encouraging and amplifying the intolerance, vitriol and hatred.
It is doubtful media — print, broadcast or social — will ever stop spinning or eliminate “fake news.” So it is our personal responsibility to be aware and — more importantly — kind to and considerate of each other. After all, we are all in this together, and we didn’t start the fire. It’s always burning since the world’s been turning.
Edward Chory
East Hempfield Township