“Climate has always been changing” (Aug. 1 letter): Yes, and climate scientists know all about that. Earth’s climate has always changed because of sudden and massive (naturally occurring) emissions of the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide/methane, except for the asteroid hit that killed the dinosaurs.
But this time humans are causing that sudden and massive increase of carbon dioxide. See skepticalscience.org for more.
The annual rate of increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide over the past 60 years is about 100 times faster than any previous increases, and it’s got our fingerprints all over it. The isotopic composition of our atmosphere has now dramatically shifted in the direction of negative carbon-14, which is only caused by burning fossil fuels (National Academy of Sciences).
We’re what’s causing the climate crisis.
We can stop it by creating a clean-energy economy, and that won’t cost us anything. Scaling up solar and wind nationally will make them virtually free by 2030 (Financial Times and UBS). One decade is, coincidentally, all the time we have left to prevent “catastrophic” global warming, according to the National Academy of Sciences. Doing so will save us hundreds of trillions in future climate change disasters, according to Scientific American.
Clean energy also will create millions of jobs more than fossil fuels ever did, and it will cut down on hundreds of thousands of deaths annually in the U.S. caused by carbon pollution.
Stop listening to the fossil fuel-funded climate denial machine (see scientificamerican.com) and start looking at the science and the economics.
Pete Kuntz
Manheim Township