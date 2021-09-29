Thank God for President Joe Biden! After four years of hell and disgust, I believe we finally have a real president who is sympathetic and intelligent and listens to the needs of the American people.

COVID-19 needs to be eradicated, and what better way than to get vaccinated? If people are too stupid or too selfish to get the shot, then make it mandatory, just like most health requirements. (This isn’t Russia, where you would face possible prison or death for disobeying the government.)

Not getting the COVID-19 vaccination risks death. Do you really want to play Russian roulette with your life?

I believe those in schools should be required to mask up until a vaccine is ready for those under 12. If you don’t want your kids vaccinated when it’s available, then move somewhere else. Try Afghanistan, where girls and women are regularly endangered and essentially considered nothing more than property, if that suits you better.

People, you don’t know how good you have it here in the United States. Yes, we have our rules and regulations, but the majority of them are made to protect our citizens (unlike some states that think a woman has no right to her own body).

Again, thank God for President Biden!

C.L. Conover

Lancaster