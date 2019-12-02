Another school shooting. This time, a 16-year-old in California used a “ghost gun” he put together from firearm parts. So there was no background check and the gun was not registered. This practice should be No. 1 on the list for gun control. But again, no comment from our government.
If you talk to your representatives, they always refer to the Second Amendment. When that was written, there were no semi-automatic weapons that can kill multiple people with repeated pulls of the trigger. And my Webster’s dictionary has a one-word definition for militia — reserve.
I think it is time our government acknowledges we have a gun crisis in this country and does something about it.
Pat Cover
East Hempfield Township