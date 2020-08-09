We get what we elect (letter) Aug 9, 2020 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Elect a clown, expect a circus.Reelect a clown, expect a cir-CHAOS.Enough said. Owen KaminoffManheim Township Today's Top Stories Popular sticky tape to trap spotted lanternflies is slaughtering wildlife here 52 min ago 'The uniform itself brings so much fear': Activists call to defund, disarm police while chief offers warnings 52 min ago How to pickle cucumbers, peppers and other summer vegetables [Recipes, video] 52 min ago 7 North Plum Street houses still off limits a year after condemnation [Lancaster Watchdog] 52 min ago Haven't completed the 2020 Census yet? Expect a knock on the door 52 min ago We visited Shady Maple Smorgasbord for its 'touchless buffet'; here's what it was like 52 min ago Lititz-based author and illustrator pens ABC book celebrating "America's Coolest Small Town" 52 min ago Local musicians, Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, reach 150 consecutive livestream performances 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Election Donald Trump Electorate